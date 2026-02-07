Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 116,634 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 33,430 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,531,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,913,000 after buying an additional 202,976 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000.

Shares of SILA stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18.

Sila Realty Trust ( NYSE:SILA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SILA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

