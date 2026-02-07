Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citizens Jmp from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 84.51% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

