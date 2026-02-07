Teleflex Incorporated $TFX Stock Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $25,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Teleflex by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 17.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $139.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

TFX stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $180.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $892.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

