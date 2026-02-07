TEGNA Inc. $TGNA Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 118.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,252 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $23,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,944,000 after acquiring an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5,517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,242,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,505 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. Zacks Research raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.4%

TEGNA stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.15.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $650.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.28 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc is a leading U.S. broadcast and digital media company that was formed as a spin-off from Gannett Co, Inc in June 2015. The company’s primary operations include the ownership and operation of local television stations, digital publishing platforms and marketing solutions designed to serve both national advertisers and local businesses. Through its portfolio of media assets, TEGNA delivers news, information and entertainment across multiple platforms, including over-the-air broadcasts, cable and satellite distribution, streaming services and proprietary websites and mobile apps.

TEGNA owns and operates approximately 60 television stations in 51 markets, reaching nearly 40 percent of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.