Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49, FiscalAI reports. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.400-6.450 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Tapestry’s conference call:

Get Tapestry alerts:

Strong Q2 outperformance — pro forma revenue growth of 18%, adjusted operating margin expanded ~390 bps, EPS of $2.69 (+34%), and management raised full‑year guidance to revenue > $7.75B and EPS $6.40–$6.45.

— pro forma revenue growth of 18%, adjusted operating margin expanded ~390 bps, EPS of $2.69 (+34%), and management raised full‑year guidance to revenue > $7.75B and EPS $6.40–$6.45. Coach is the primary growth engine — brand revenue +25%, 2.9 million new customers (Gen Z‑led), leather goods drove mid‑teens AUR and unit growth, and broad regional strength (NA +27%, Greater China +37%, Europe +26%).

— brand revenue +25%, 2.9 million new customers (Gen Z‑led), leather goods drove mid‑teens AUR and unit growth, and broad regional strength (NA +27%, Greater China +37%, Europe +26%). Kate Spade remains in reset — revenue down 14% as the company pulled back promotions and invested in a turnaround; early KPI improvements (brand consideration, Gen Z acquisition) were noted but the brand is still expected to finish the year down and modestly loss‑making.

— revenue down 14% as the company pulled back promotions and invested in a turnaround; early KPI improvements (brand consideration, Gen Z acquisition) were noted but the brand is still expected to finish the year down and modestly loss‑making. Margins resilient despite tariffs — gross margin expanded to 75.5% (up 110 bps) from operational improvements and AUR gains, and management now expects full‑year gross margin to rise ~20 bps, offsetting tariff headwinds.

— gross margin expanded to 75.5% (up 110 bps) from operational improvements and AUR gains, and management now expects full‑year gross margin to rise ~20 bps, offsetting tariff headwinds. Heavy shareholder returns and healthy balance sheet — plan to return ~ $1.5B (100% of expected adjusted FCF) via $1.2B buybacks and a $1.60 annual dividend, with net debt and leverage well below long‑term targets (gross debt/EBITDA ~1.2x).

Tapestry Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Tapestry

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tapestry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and materially raised FY‑2026 guidance — Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS vs. ~$2.20 consensus and $2.50B revenue (up 14% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45 and lifted revenue plans (~$7.8B), signaling stronger-than-expected margin and top‑line momentum. Read More.

Q2 beat and materially raised FY‑2026 guidance — Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS vs. ~$2.20 consensus and $2.50B revenue (up 14% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45 and lifted revenue plans (~$7.8B), signaling stronger-than-expected margin and top‑line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BTIG increased its price target to $175 and kept a “buy” rating — a meaningful upside signal from a sell‑side firm. Read More.

BTIG increased its price target to $175 and kept a “buy” rating — a meaningful upside signal from a sell‑side firm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to “buy,” reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to “buy,” reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum. Read More.

Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Declared dividend — Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board.

Declared dividend — Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market interest — Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all‑time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention. Read More.

Technical/market interest — Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all‑time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group set an “outperform” rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra‑day price), reflecting mixed near‑term upside expectations. Read More.

Telsey Advisory Group set an “outperform” rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra‑day price), reflecting mixed near‑term upside expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance. These are useful for modeling but are informational rather than new catalysts. Read More.

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance. These are useful for modeling but are informational rather than new catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst argued Coach’s momentum is unsustainable and issued a downgrade note — a cautionary view that could temper enthusiasm if future comps slow. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $67,144.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,053.45. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $2,565,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,785. The trade was a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 115,485 shares of company stock worth $12,034,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 937 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.