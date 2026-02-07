T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of TDVG opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

