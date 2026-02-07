Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,152,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $150,395,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,042.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 264,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 258,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLKBRD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $9,486,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q2 results and raised guidance — Revenue surged ~123% YoY to ~$12.7B and adjusted EPS beat expectations; management gave stronger-than-expected next-quarter and full-year revenue/earnings guidance, which is driving the rally. Super Micro Computer Tumbles on AI Boom Backlash

Blowout Q2 results and raised guidance — Revenue surged ~123% YoY to ~$12.7B and adjusted EPS beat expectations; management gave stronger-than-expected next-quarter and full-year revenue/earnings guidance, which is driving the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI server demand and strategic product mix — Investors are buying the narrative that hyperscaler AI demand (NVIDIA/AMD chips) and traction in higher‑margin Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) can lift long‑term profitability if DCBBS grows as guided. MarketBeat SMCI Coverage

AI server demand and strategic product mix — Investors are buying the narrative that hyperscaler AI demand (NVIDIA/AMD chips) and traction in higher‑margin Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) can lift long‑term profitability if DCBBS grows as guided. Neutral Sentiment: Value/analyst debate — Bullish commentary and value score pieces highlight low P/E vs. growth, but views vary; some see it as a long‑term value/AI play while others urge caution. Why SMCI is a Top Value Stock

Value/analyst debate — Bullish commentary and value score pieces highlight low P/E vs. growth, but views vary; some see it as a long‑term value/AI play while others urge caution. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy intraday volume and momentum — The earnings beat triggered large, volatile flows (gaps and spikes), so short-term price moves may be driven as much by momentum trading as by fundamentals. Shares Gap Up After Earnings

Heavy intraday volume and momentum — The earnings beat triggered large, volatile flows (gaps and spikes), so short-term price moves may be driven as much by momentum trading as by fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Severe margin compression — Adjusted gross margin fell to ~6.4%, a multiyear low, driven by product mix, expedite costs and pricing pressure; margins are the key risk to sustainable profitability. Seeking Alpha Margin Analysis

Severe margin compression — Adjusted gross margin fell to ~6.4%, a multiyear low, driven by product mix, expedite costs and pricing pressure; margins are the key risk to sustainable profitability. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions and some bearish takes — Several firms cut price targets (Goldman maintained a sell at $27; others trimmed targets), and some analysts/strategists warn the post‑earnings rally could be a trap. Goldman Sachs Price Target

Several research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Mizuho set a $33.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

