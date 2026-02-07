State Street Blackstone High Income ETF $HYBL is Concord Wealth Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,658 shares during the quarter. State Street Blackstone High Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.08% of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF worth $31,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 47,490 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,469,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its holdings in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 1,012,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 169,961 shares during the period.

BATS HYBL opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. State Street Blackstone High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. HYBL was launched on Feb 17, 2022 and is managed by State Street.

