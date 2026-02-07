State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $39,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $615.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.71.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $422.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $544.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

