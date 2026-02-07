Spire Inc. $SR Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,791 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Spire were worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Spire by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,875 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Spire by 7.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 695,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 40.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SR opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.94 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Spire’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SR shares. BTIG Research raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Spire

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.