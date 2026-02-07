Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF $DYNF

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF accounts for 1.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $32,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,333,260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,021,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,656,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,737,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,246,000 after purchasing an additional 794,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,708,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,760,000 after purchasing an additional 682,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

DYNF opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $62.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

