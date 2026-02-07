SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,960,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $172,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blalock Williams LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $711,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after buying an additional 64,799 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,337,000 after buying an additional 783,183 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 188,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 45,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $684,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.