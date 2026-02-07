SouthState Bank Corp Sells 8,814 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

SouthState Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 71.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.