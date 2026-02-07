SouthState Bank Corp Sells 30,427 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

SouthState Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,427 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

