Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) CFO Kevin Tan Sells 14,783 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Tan sold 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $95,202.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,654.44. The trade was a 13.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Kevin Tan sold 26,837 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $172,830.28.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kevin Tan sold 5,704 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $30,060.08.

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.52 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 505.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,968 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,682,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 358,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 979,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SLDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Key Solid Biosciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Solid Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company will present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit (CEO Bo Cumbo presenting Feb 12) — this gives Solid (SLDB) direct exposure to institutional investors and can support a rally if management provides encouraging clinical, regulatory, or financing updates. Solid Biosciences to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

Company will present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit (CEO Bo Cumbo presenting Feb 12) — this gives Solid (SLDB) direct exposure to institutional investors and can support a rally if management provides encouraging clinical, regulatory, or financing updates. Neutral Sentiment: Trading context: SLDB is trading above recent moving averages with volume notably above its average — this suggests heightened interest but does not by itself indicate direction until drivers (presentation vs. insider sales) dominate.

Trading context: SLDB is trading above recent moving averages with volume notably above its average — this suggests heightened interest but does not by itself indicate direction until drivers (presentation vs. insider sales) dominate. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alexander (Alex) Cumbo sold 48,913 shares at an average $6.44 (≈$315k); his holding fell ~18.1% — a large CEO sale can be read negatively by investors even if for personal reasons. CEO Sale SEC Filing

CEO Alexander (Alex) Cumbo sold 48,913 shares at an average $6.44 (≈$315k); his holding fell ~18.1% — a large CEO sale can be read negatively by investors even if for personal reasons. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kevin Tan sold 14,783 shares at $6.44 (~$95k); his position fell ~13.6% — another senior officer reduction that may weigh on sentiment. CFO Sale SEC Filing

CFO Kevin Tan sold 14,783 shares at $6.44 (~$95k); his position fell ~13.6% — another senior officer reduction that may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: COO David T. Howton sold 18,894 shares at $6.44 (~$122k); ownership declined ~16.2%. COO Sale SEC Filing

COO David T. Howton sold 18,894 shares at $6.44 (~$122k); ownership declined ~16.2%. Negative Sentiment: CTO Paul Herzich sold 10,905 shares at $6.44 (~$70k); holding fell ~13.6%. CTO Sale SEC Filing

CTO Paul Herzich sold 10,905 shares at $6.44 (~$70k); holding fell ~13.6%. Negative Sentiment: Other insiders — director Ilan Ganot (7,205 shares), insider Jessie Hanrahan (12,348 shares), and Gabriel Brooks (12,616 shares) — each sold at $6.44, reducing holdings by double-digit percentages; collectively these sales increase supply pressure and raise investor questions about insider confidence. Director/Insider Sales SEC Filings

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

