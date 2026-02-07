SiTime Corporation $SITM Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of SiTime worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,873,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,887,000 after buying an additional 132,948 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,918,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,267,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $400.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.38.

SiTime Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $418.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.05 and a beta of 2.51. SiTime Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $440.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.56.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $1,164,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,711 shares in the company, valued at $15,053,072.10. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.20, for a total value of $738,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,350,042.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $2,922,210. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SiTime this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — EPS $1.53 vs. consensus $1.20 and revenue $113.3M (+66% y/y), driving confidence in near‑term demand and growth. SiTime Q4 beat

Q4 results materially beat expectations — EPS $1.53 vs. consensus $1.20 and revenue $113.3M (+66% y/y), driving confidence in near‑term demand and growth. Positive Sentiment: SiTime agreed to acquire Renesas’ timing business for ~$1.5B — the deal expands addressable market and underpins management’s $1B revenue vision and a projected ~70% gross‑margin uplift if cost synergies and product cross‑sell materialize. Acquisition announcement Vision & margins

SiTime agreed to acquire Renesas’ timing business for ~$1.5B — the deal expands addressable market and underpins management’s $1B revenue vision and a projected ~70% gross‑margin uplift if cost synergies and product cross‑sell materialize. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham raised its price target to $450 and kept a Buy rating, signaling additional analyst conviction that could attract buyers. Price target raise

Analyst support: Needham raised its price target to $450 and kept a Buy rating, signaling additional analyst conviction that could attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary highlights upside potential: CEO said SiTime tech could eventually be used in “billions” of Renesas chips — promising but dependent on product qualification and ramp. CEO remarks

Management commentary highlights upside potential: CEO said SiTime tech could eventually be used in “billions” of Renesas chips — promising but dependent on product qualification and ramp. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for investor due diligence — useful for details on integration plans and margin guidance. Earnings presentation Call transcript

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for investor due diligence — useful for details on integration plans and margin guidance. Negative Sentiment: Deal and execution risks: the $1.5B acquisition is large relative to market cap and execution/integration risk could weigh on cash flow, margins and near‑term returns; the company still shows negative net margin and analysts expect negative EPS for the current year, so investor gains hinge on successful integration and margin delivery. Deal size & risks

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

