Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.13, but opened at $100.04. Sensient Technologies shares last traded at $96.67, with a volume of 47,739 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Sensient Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 3,985 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $378,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,502.56. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

