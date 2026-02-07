Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Major Shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management Acquires 5,685 Shares

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 5,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $10,346.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 599,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,035.40. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glenbrook Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 2,884 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $5,104.68.

On Monday, February 2nd, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 42,739 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $84,623.22.

On Friday, January 30th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 5,399 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $10,096.13.

SNES opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 14.73. Senestech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Senestech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Senestech had a negative net margin of 253.54% and a negative return on equity of 98.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Senestech, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senestech in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Senestech during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senestech in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senestech in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senestech during the third quarter worth about $313,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Senestech

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

