Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,151 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

