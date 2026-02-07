Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $131,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

