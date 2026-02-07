Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $149.56 million during the quarter.

Schibsted ASA Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of SBSNY traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA is a Norway-based media and technology group headquartered in Oslo. Established in 1839 with the founding of the newspaper Aftenposten, the company has evolved into a leading digital operator in classifieds, online marketplaces and news media. Schibsted leverages data-driven insights and technology platforms to connect buyers and sellers, as well as to deliver news and content to audiences across multiple channels.

In its media division, Schibsted publishes prominent Scandinavian news brands, including Aftenposten in Norway and Verdens Gang (VG), offering both print and digital editions.

