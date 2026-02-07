SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 16,909 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,909 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 2,005,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 115,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $37.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

