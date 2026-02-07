SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 45,967 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 415.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,967 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Oscar Health by 377.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4,420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $416,989.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,351,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,413,654.06. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 23,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $406,620.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 350,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,677. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,307 shares of company stock worth $7,635,300. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $12.24 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.00.

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

