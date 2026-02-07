Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 16.3% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 59,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $15,659,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $97.38 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $214.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.21.

In related news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $307,870.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,544.20. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $424,376.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,548,439.04. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $1,743,102. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

