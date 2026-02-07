Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$16.15. Approximately 842,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 726,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.
Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.
