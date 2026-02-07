Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$16.15. Approximately 842,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 726,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSL

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

About Sandstorm Gold

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70.

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.