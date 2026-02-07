Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$50.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$49.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$49.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.83. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$34.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 27th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

