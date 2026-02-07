Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYNA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,150. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $25,478.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,647.75. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,906 shares of company stock worth $698,177. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 40.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Synaptics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

