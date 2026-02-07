Rogers Sugar AGM: Shareholders Approve Directors, KPMG Auditor and “Say on Pay” Resolution

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) shareholders approved all resolutions brought forward at the company’s annual meeting, including director elections, the appointment of auditors, and a non-binding advisory “say on pay” vote, according to preliminary results reported by the meeting’s scrutineer.

The meeting was held virtually and structured in three parts: formal business, remarks from President and CEO Mike Walton, and a question-and-answer session. Meeting officials noted that only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders could vote or submit questions through the online platform. No shareholder questions were submitted during the session, and management reiterated that remarks could include forward-looking information subject to risks and uncertainties described in the company’s public filings.

Resolutions approved at the annual meeting

During the formal portion, shareholders received the company’s audited consolidated financial statements and the auditor’s report for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2025. No vote was required on the financial statements.

Shareholders then voted on a series of motions, with management later confirming that all were carried. Items included:

Election of six directors : Dallas Ross, Gary Collins, Daniel Lafrance, Eric Morisset, Shelley Potts, and Stephanie Wilkes.

: Dallas Ross, Gary Collins, Daniel Lafrance, Eric Morisset, Shelley Potts, and Stephanie Wilkes. Appointment of two nominees to the board of Lantic : Dallas Ross and Daniel Lafrance (as the corporation’s nominees as holder of all common shares of Lantic).

: Dallas Ross and Daniel Lafrance (as the corporation’s nominees as holder of all common shares of Lantic). Appointment of auditors : KPMG LLP, with the board authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration.

: KPMG LLP, with the board authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration. Advisory “say on pay” resolution: a non-binding vote to accept the approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the company’s 2025 circular.

Meeting officials said the exact vote counts would be filed on SEDAR and released publicly in due course.

CEO highlights: business overview and strategy

In his presentation, Walton described the company as the only 100% Canadian-owned and operated sweetener company in Canada, listed on the TSX and the largest publicly traded sugar company in the country. He said the business sells sugar across Canada and in key U.S. markets under the Rogers and Atlantic brands, and also owns what he called the world’s largest maple syrup bottling business, rebranded in 2025 as Lantic Maple.

Walton said the company’s objective is to generate “consistent, profitable, and sustainable growth” by optimizing its sugar business to benefit from favorable demand trends while driving stronger margins and performance in maple. He noted that sugar represents roughly 80% of revenue and argued that underlying demand is sustainable over the long term, describing sugar as a natural product with functional roles beyond sweetness in food manufacturing.

Financial performance and dividend

Walton said the company’s long-term approach had delivered four consecutive years of record financial performance as of 2025. He provided fiscal 2025 financial highlights, including:

Revenue of CAD 1.3 billion, up 12% from 2023

of CAD 1.3 billion, up 12% from 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 150 million, up 6%

of CAD 150 million, up 6% Adjusted net earnings up 9% to CAD 73 million

up 9% to CAD 73 million Free cash flow up 42% to CAD 104 million

He also referenced a quarterly dividend of CAD 0.09 per share under the company’s “Rogers Refined” framework and said that as of February 3 the company had a market capitalization of almost CAD 800 million and a dividend yield of about 6%.

Segment performance: Sugar and Maple

Walton said both the sugar and maple segments delivered strong results in fiscal 2025, with the company managing for profitability rather than revenue alone. In sugar, he reported that volumes rose nearly 4% year over year, though slightly below expectations at the start of the year. He attributed some benefit to labor continuity at the Vancouver refinery, while export volumes were affected by uncertainty around trade policy. He also pointed to lingering inflation effects, including food manufacturers adjusting to higher ingredient costs, contributing to some demand softness.

For the sugar segment, Walton reported adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to CAD 129 million, and operating margin reached CAD 224 per metric ton, which he said was consistent with 2024 performance.

In the maple segment, Walton said sales volume increased 14% as the company reached more customers. He attributed growth to strong crop quality and availability, and said the company is investing in process upgrades and automation to improve profitability. He reported that the segment maintained an adjusted gross margin above 10% for the second consecutive year and delivered record adjusted EBITDA of CAD 21 million.

LEAP Project, ESG initiatives, and 2026 priorities

Walton highlighted progress on the company’s LEAP Project, described as an eastern expansion initiative in Montreal intended to support long-term growth and meet increasing demand for refined sugar, particularly in central Canada. He said construction was advancing with building upgrades and installation of refining equipment, and emphasized safety as a top priority while maintaining production near full capacity.

He stated that projected LEAP costs remained between CAD 280 million and CAD 300 million, and said the company had secured financing intended to maintain a strong balance sheet while supporting operations, the project, and upcoming financing maturities.

On sustainability, Walton said the company advanced ESG initiatives in 2025, including an updated materiality assessment focused on areas such as responsible sourcing, supplier risk assessment, and community engagement. He also said the company published its first integrated annual and ESG report after year-end.

Looking to fiscal 2026, Walton said the company expects consistent performance despite a “dynamic and uncertain” market environment. He said sugar profitability is expected to remain stable, with continued strong performance in maple, and that the company remains prepared to respond as tariffs and trade policies evolve. He outlined priorities including advancing safety programs, maintaining service excellence for customers, progressing LEAP milestones, building on maple demand growth, and continuing ESG initiatives.

No questions were raised during the Q&A portion of the meeting, and the chair closed the session after confirming that all motions had passed.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products. It operates in the following reportable segments: Sugar and Maple products, of which the majority of the revenue comes from sugar products. Its geographical segments include Canada, which is the key revenue generator; the United States; Europe; and others.

