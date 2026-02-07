Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert Ben Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Ben sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,704.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.38%.The business had revenue of $52.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 480.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Richardson Electronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

