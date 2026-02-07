Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

RBBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $4.00 price target on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.97.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

RBBN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.07. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.48. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 4.69%.The company had revenue of $227.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 55,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 9.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 216,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Key Ribbon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ribbon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS materially beat expectations — Ribbon reported $0.59 EPS vs. a consensus ~$0.11, driven by margin items and stronger profitability metrics. This is a near-term positive for earnings credibility. Article Title

Q4 EPS materially beat expectations — Ribbon reported $0.59 EPS vs. a consensus ~$0.11, driven by margin items and stronger profitability metrics. This is a near-term positive for earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: Company highlights: PR release cites strong cash flow, bookings from expanding voice-modernization customers and >25% growth with U.S. Tier 1 service providers; Ribbon says it’s targeting expansion into AI and defense markets — potential longer-term growth drivers. Article Title

Company highlights: PR release cites strong cash flow, bookings from expanding voice-modernization customers and >25% growth with U.S. Tier 1 service providers; Ribbon says it’s targeting expansion into AI and defense markets — potential longer-term growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts and slide deck are available for deeper detail on project timing, backlog and mix — useful for investors wanting management’s commentary on the weak revenue cadence. Article Title

Earnings call/transcripts and slide deck are available for deeper detail on project timing, backlog and mix — useful for investors wanting management’s commentary on the weak revenue cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Outlook nuance: Seeking Alpha and company materials show Ribbon projecting up to ~$875M for 2026 revenue “amid a cautious outlook” — management is signaling opportunity (voice modernization) but also caution on timing. Article Title

Outlook nuance: Seeking Alpha and company materials show Ribbon projecting up to ~$875M for 2026 revenue “amid a cautious outlook” — management is signaling opportunity (voice modernization) but also caution on timing. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and weak guidance drove the selloff — Q4 revenue was $227.3M (below estimates) and management set 1Q revenue guidance of $160–170M vs. a ~$196M consensus and FY revenue guidance $850–865M vs. ~$905M expected. That guidance shortfall is the primary negative catalyst. Article Title

Revenue miss and weak guidance drove the selloff — Q4 revenue was $227.3M (below estimates) and management set 1Q revenue guidance of $160–170M vs. a ~$196M consensus and FY revenue guidance $850–865M vs. ~$905M expected. That guidance shortfall is the primary negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reactions: B. Riley downgraded RBBN from Buy to Neutral (PT $2.90) and several firms (Rosenblatt, Citizens/JMP) trimmed price targets to $4 (some kept Buy/Outperform). The mix of downgrades and PT cuts reflects investor concern about near-term revenue visibility. Article Title Article Title

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon’s technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon’s product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

Further Reading

