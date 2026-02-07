RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $10.19. RF Industries shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 88,311 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised RF Industries from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

RF Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.79 and a beta of 1.01.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.38 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. Analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in RF Industries by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: RFIL) is a manufacturer and supplier of connectivity products and solutions for the wireless, broadcast, cable television, data networking, defense and aerospace markets. The company specializes in both standard and custom coaxial and fiber-optic cable assemblies, connectors, adapters and test accessories designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions. Through its product portfolio, RF Industries supports applications ranging from RF signal transmission and satellite communications to industrial automation and instrumentation.

The company’s offerings include premade and build-to-print coaxial cables and assemblies, field-installable connectors, power distribution components and calibration-grade test equipment.

Featured Articles

