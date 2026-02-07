ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells $52,350.00 in Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,575. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Stock Up 2.9%

TRAK stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.45. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 30.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRAK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ReposiTrak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRAK. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReposiTrak during the second quarter worth $235,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in ReposiTrak by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReposiTrak in the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,654,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

