Renaissance Group LLC Has $51.40 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,417 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.9% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $51,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in AppLovin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $406.72 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $619.83 and a 200 day moving average of $567.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,384,136.69. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,131,095.72. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,986 shares of company stock worth $198,669,261. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.23.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

