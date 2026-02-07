Renaissance Group LLC Has $24.08 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Gartner worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,130.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,284.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 43,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $229.57 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940,381.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 111,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,622,996.41. This trade represents a 63.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total value of $50,505.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,270.22. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price target on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Gartner Stock Up 2.8%

IT opened at $156.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.30. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $535.94.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

