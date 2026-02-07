Renaissance Group LLC Buys 7,220 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 8,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $266,267.18. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,291.54. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.95, for a total transaction of $256,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,026.20. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,169 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duolingo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $330.00 price objective on Duolingo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.25.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.41 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

