Renaissance Group LLC Buys 157,431 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 121,043 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 75.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 459,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 48,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 25,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $617,812.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,483.01. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 134,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $3,231,191.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,092,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,328,515.07. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,164 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,768. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Warburg Research set a $24.55 price objective on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

