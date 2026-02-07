Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.830-4.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $75.22 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on REG. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Regency Centers to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

