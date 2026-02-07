Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.830-4.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $75.22 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.17%.
In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance (roughly $4.83–$4.87), well above the prior consensus, signaling stronger forward earnings expectations for the REIT. Regency Centers Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 operating results were broadly solid: FFO of $1.17 matched estimates, same‑property NOI rose and leasing activity remained healthy; revenue was reported above some estimates, supporting the stability of the business model. Regency Centers Q4 FFO Meet Estimates, Same-Property NOI Rises
- Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.755/share (annualized yield ~4.1%), which supports income-oriented investors and the REIT valuation case. Regency Centers Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing leasing/development wins: a new open‑air center anchored by Sprouts in Northern California and a Chase Bank lease at The Village at Seven Pines expand cash‑flowing assets and tenant diversification. Northern California City To Gain Open-Air Retail Center Anchored By Sprouts Farmers Market Chase Bank joining The Village at Seven Pines
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed-to-favorable (average “Moderate Buy” from ~16 firms), implying differing views on valuation versus growth execution. Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Rating of â€œModerate Buyâ€ from Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets reported revenue slightly below estimates, creating headline noise and short‑term uncertainty despite the stronger guidance and FFO. Investors should focus on management’s forward outlook and same‑property fundamentals. Regency Centers earnings beat by $0.55, revenue fell short of estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed headlines and a large upward revision in guidance can prompt profit‑taking or volatility as investors reassess valuation vs. growth — a likely reason the stock is trading lower intraday. Regency Centers Earnings Release/Call
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.
Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.
