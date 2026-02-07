Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. 64,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 846,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 384,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

