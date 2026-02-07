Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 220,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,429,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.60. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $959,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $961,400.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 26,199,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,292,807. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,637.81% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $11.00 target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 627.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 232,038 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 177,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

