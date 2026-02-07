Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 2546375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Recruit Stock Up 2.2%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RCRUY) is a Japan-based provider of human resources and information services that operates a diversified portfolio of staffing, recruitment and consumer-facing platforms. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and runs digital marketplaces and service businesses that connect employers with job seekers, support corporate HR functions, and offer related marketing and consumer services in areas such as lifestyle and local search.

The company’s principal activities include online job search and employer branding platforms, temporary and permanent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and HR technology solutions.

