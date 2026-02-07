Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $202.47 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $209.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 125,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 73,606 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 549,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,121,000 after acquiring an additional 143,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 421,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,115,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line News Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

Featured Articles

