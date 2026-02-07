QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Releases Earnings Results

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $287.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from QuinStreet’s conference call:

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet beat its Q2 outlook, reporting revenue of $287.8 million , Adjusted EBITDA of $21 million , and adjusted net income of $14.0 million ($0.24/share).

QuinStreet beat its Q2 outlook, reporting revenue of , Adjusted EBITDA of , and adjusted net income of $14.0 million ($0.24/share). The company closed the acquisition of HomeBuddy ( $115M at closing: $45M cash + $70M revolver; $75M in post-closing payments over 4 years), expects it to be accretive and to generate >$30M of Adjusted EBITDA in the first 12 months, and gains social/native media scale plus auction-driven exclusive leads.

The company closed the acquisition of ( $115M at closing: $45M cash + $70M revolver; $75M in post-closing payments over 4 years), expects it to be accretive and to generate >$30M of Adjusted EBITDA in the first 12 months, and gains social/native media scale plus auction-driven exclusive leads. Updated outlook (including HomeBuddy): Q3 revenue $330–340M and Adjusted EBITDA $26.5–30.5M; FY26 revenue $1.25–1.3B and Adjusted EBITDA $110–115M, while reiterating core (ex-HomeBuddy) revenue growth ≥10% and Adjusted EBITDA growth ≥20% and a goal of reaching a 10% quarterly Adjusted EBITDA margin this fiscal year.

Updated outlook (including HomeBuddy): Q3 revenue $330–340M and Adjusted EBITDA $26.5–30.5M; FY26 revenue $1.25–1.3B and Adjusted EBITDA $110–115M, while reiterating core (ex-HomeBuddy) revenue growth ≥10% and Adjusted EBITDA growth ≥20% and a goal of reaching a this fiscal year. Management highlighted continued strength in auto insurance (auto revenue +6% sequentially) and double-digit growth in home services, and emphasized that AI adoption and the company’s proprietary data/integrations are expected to be a net competitive benefit.

Management highlighted continued strength in auto insurance (auto revenue +6% sequentially) and double-digit growth in home services, and emphasized that AI adoption and the company’s proprietary data/integrations are expected to be a net competitive benefit. Balance sheet and one-offs: the quarter ended with $107M cash and no bank debt but included a $70M draw on a new $150M revolver to fund HomeBuddy, plus a one-time non‑cash $48M tax benefit from reversing a valuation allowance that is excluded from non‑GAAP metrics.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Headlines Impacting QuinStreet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,682,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 295,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 28.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,066,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 234,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 673,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 632,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting QuinStreet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — QNST reported EPS of $0.24 vs. consensus ~$0.21 and revenue of $287.9M vs. ~$275.1M, showing top- and bottom-line outperformance that directly supports the rally. QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Quarterly beat — QNST reported EPS of $0.24 vs. consensus ~$0.21 and revenue of $287.9M vs. ~$275.1M, showing top- and bottom-line outperformance that directly supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance raised — management updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to ~$1.3B (above street prior ~$1.2B) and Q3 revenue guidance of $330M–$340M, signaling meaningful top‑line growth expectations tied to recent M&A. This guidance lift is a primary catalyst for investor optimism. QuinStreet targets $1.3B revenue

Revenue guidance raised — management updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to ~$1.3B (above street prior ~$1.2B) and Q3 revenue guidance of $330M–$340M, signaling meaningful top‑line growth expectations tied to recent M&A. This guidance lift is a primary catalyst for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: HomeBuddy acquisition synergy — management emphasized HomeBuddy will expand the home‑services vertical and contribute materially to the $1.3B revenue target, improving growth visibility in higher‑value lead verticals. HomeBuddy expands home services

HomeBuddy acquisition synergy — management emphasized HomeBuddy will expand the home‑services vertical and contribute materially to the $1.3B revenue target, improving growth visibility in higher‑value lead verticals. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — William Blair reiterated a Buy and Barrington reaffirmed an Outperform with a $24 PT, highlighting operational outperformance, acquisition synergies and what analysts call attractive valuation vs. upside potential. Analyst notes are reinforcing the move. TipRanks: Buy rating Barrington Research note

Analyst support — William Blair reiterated a Buy and Barrington reaffirmed an Outperform with a $24 PT, highlighting operational outperformance, acquisition synergies and what analysts call attractive valuation vs. upside potential. Analyst notes are reinforcing the move. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call nuance — the earnings call/transcript adds color on execution and margins; investors should read management commentary for details on integration costs and timing for HomeBuddy contributions. Earnings call transcript

Conference call nuance — the earnings call/transcript adds color on execution and margins; investors should read management commentary for details on integration costs and timing for HomeBuddy contributions. Neutral Sentiment: Modest organic growth and margins — revenue climbed ~1.9% YoY and net margin/ROE remain modest; the story is more acquisition/growth-driven than an improvement in legacy margin profile. Investors should watch margin trajectory as HomeBuddy is integrated. Zacks: Beats Q2 estimates

Modest organic growth and margins — revenue climbed ~1.9% YoY and net margin/ROE remain modest; the story is more acquisition/growth-driven than an improvement in legacy margin profile. Investors should watch margin trajectory as HomeBuddy is integrated. Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings weakness and residual concerns — some headlines earlier in the week flagged potential headwinds and preview risk, which contributed to volatility ahead of the print; any execution or margin misses on integration could reverse gains. Why shares were falling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QuinStreet

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.