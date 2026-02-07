QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Releases Earnings Results

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $287.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.
Here are the key takeaways from QuinStreet’s conference call:
- QuinStreet beat its Q2 outlook, reporting revenue of $287.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $21 million, and adjusted net income of $14.0 million ($0.24/share).
- The company closed the acquisition of HomeBuddy ( $115M at closing: $45M cash + $70M revolver; $75M in post-closing payments over 4 years), expects it to be accretive and to generate >$30M of Adjusted EBITDA in the first 12 months, and gains social/native media scale plus auction-driven exclusive leads.
- Updated outlook (including HomeBuddy): Q3 revenue $330–340M and Adjusted EBITDA $26.5–30.5M; FY26 revenue $1.25–1.3B and Adjusted EBITDA $110–115M, while reiterating core (ex-HomeBuddy) revenue growth ≥10% and Adjusted EBITDA growth ≥20% and a goal of reaching a 10% quarterly Adjusted EBITDA margin this fiscal year.
- Management highlighted continued strength in auto insurance (auto revenue +6% sequentially) and double-digit growth in home services, and emphasized that AI adoption and the company’s proprietary data/integrations are expected to be a net competitive benefit.
- Balance sheet and one-offs: the quarter ended with $107M cash and no bank debt but included a $70M draw on a new $150M revolver to fund HomeBuddy, plus a one-time non‑cash $48M tax benefit from reversing a valuation allowance that is excluded from non‑GAAP metrics.
QuinStreet Stock Performance
NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Headlines Impacting QuinStreet
Here are the key news stories impacting QuinStreet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — QNST reported EPS of $0.24 vs. consensus ~$0.21 and revenue of $287.9M vs. ~$275.1M, showing top- and bottom-line outperformance that directly supports the rally. QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance raised — management updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to ~$1.3B (above street prior ~$1.2B) and Q3 revenue guidance of $330M–$340M, signaling meaningful top‑line growth expectations tied to recent M&A. This guidance lift is a primary catalyst for investor optimism. QuinStreet targets $1.3B revenue
- Positive Sentiment: HomeBuddy acquisition synergy — management emphasized HomeBuddy will expand the home‑services vertical and contribute materially to the $1.3B revenue target, improving growth visibility in higher‑value lead verticals. HomeBuddy expands home services
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — William Blair reiterated a Buy and Barrington reaffirmed an Outperform with a $24 PT, highlighting operational outperformance, acquisition synergies and what analysts call attractive valuation vs. upside potential. Analyst notes are reinforcing the move. TipRanks: Buy rating Barrington Research note
- Neutral Sentiment: Conference call nuance — the earnings call/transcript adds color on execution and margins; investors should read management commentary for details on integration costs and timing for HomeBuddy contributions. Earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Modest organic growth and margins — revenue climbed ~1.9% YoY and net margin/ROE remain modest; the story is more acquisition/growth-driven than an improvement in legacy margin profile. Investors should watch margin trajectory as HomeBuddy is integrated. Zacks: Beats Q2 estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings weakness and residual concerns — some headlines earlier in the week flagged potential headwinds and preview risk, which contributed to volatility ahead of the print; any execution or margin misses on integration could reverse gains. Why shares were falling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QuinStreet
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.
Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QuinStreet
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.