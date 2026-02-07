PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) VP Sells $542,040.00 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) VP Brien O’meara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $542,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,521.51. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PHM traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $135.21. 1,988,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,891. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 281.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

