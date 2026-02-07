PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) COO Matthew William Koart Sells 15,309 Shares

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $2,078,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,940.22. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PHM opened at $135.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.45.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Del Webb (Pulte’s active-adult brand) broke ground on two resort‑style communities in the Columbus, OH area — a sign of geographic expansion and ongoing community starts that could support future revenue and backlog growth. Del Webb Breaks Ground

Del Webb (Pulte’s active-adult brand) broke ground on two resort‑style communities in the Columbus, OH area — a sign of geographic expansion and ongoing community starts that could support future revenue and backlog growth. Positive Sentiment: PulteGroup announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share (annualized yield ~0.8%), reinforcing shareholder returns and signaling confidence in cash flow. Ex-dividend and record dates were disclosed with the payout scheduled for April. Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share (annualized yield ~0.8%), reinforcing shareholder returns and signaling confidence in cash flow. Ex-dividend and record dates were disclosed with the payout scheduled for April. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying (nearly 9,941 calls in one session, ~1,498% above typical volume) suggests some traders are positioned for further upside, but options flow can be speculative and short‑term. Options Volume Report

Unusually heavy call-option buying (nearly 9,941 calls in one session, ~1,498% above typical volume) suggests some traders are positioned for further upside, but options flow can be speculative and short‑term. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage/analysis highlights shifting fair‑value and street views on PHM; useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Analyst/Valuation Story

Recent coverage/analysis highlights shifting fair‑value and street views on PHM; useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several executives disclosed sizeable open‑market stock sales this week (large supply from insiders can pressure sentiment): COO Matthew Koart sold 15,309 shares (~$2.08M). Koart Form 4

Several executives disclosed sizeable open‑market stock sales this week (large supply from insiders can pressure sentiment): COO Matthew Koart sold 15,309 shares (~$2.08M). Negative Sentiment: EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares (~$1.92M), reducing his stake ~17% — another notable insider liquidation. Sheldon Form 4

EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares (~$1.92M), reducing his stake ~17% — another notable insider liquidation. Negative Sentiment: VP Brien P. O’Meara sold 4,000 shares (~$542k), cutting his holding by ~31.7%. O’Meara Form 4

VP Brien P. O’Meara sold 4,000 shares (~$542k), cutting his holding by ~31.7%. Negative Sentiment: Insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares (~$14.9M), a ~14.4% reduction — the largest single insider sale reported and the most likely near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Marshall Form 4

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

