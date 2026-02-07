ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $175.49, but opened at $126.73. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $121.3390, with a volume of 6,483,674 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 11.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,454,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,826.8% in the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,664 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,095.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 40,464 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 5.2% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,020,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

