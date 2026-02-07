Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,854 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Frontdoor worth $25,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80. Frontdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $71.00 target price on Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

See Also

