Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vipshop worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Vipshop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,204,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,695,000 after purchasing an additional 323,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,930,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,406,000 after purchasing an additional 760,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,147,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,564,000 after buying an additional 143,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after buying an additional 1,126,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vipshop by 12.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,690,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after buying an additional 407,450 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.60 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

