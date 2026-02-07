Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.72 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Axos Financial worth $26,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, Director Tamara N. Bohlig sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $184,963.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,005.37. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 43,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $4,290,435.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,418,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,598,224.10. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,593 shares of company stock worth $6,274,883. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $101.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. Axos Financial, Inc has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $101.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $385.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $107.50 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE: AX) is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

