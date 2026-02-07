Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,045 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 68,548 shares during the period. BG Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 68,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 214,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 187,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,534,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.