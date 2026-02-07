Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $79.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

